Mbappe hat trick as PSG beats Vannes 4-0 in French Cup

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe has scored a second-half hat trick as French Cup holder Paris Saint-Germain won at fourth-tier Vannes 4-0 to reach the last 16. Goalkeeper Clement Petrel made a couple of smart saves before PSG central defender Presnel Kimpembe stooped to score a powerful header in the 28th minute. Mbappe was kept quiet by the Vannes defense in the first half of a rainy night in the Brittany region of northwestern France. But he found top form after the break to make it 18 goals in 25 games overall.