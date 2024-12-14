Renard Johnson expected to be El Paso’s next mayor; find full live runoff election results here

Update (7:29 PM): Renard Johnson, candidate for El Paso Mayor, just delivered a victory speech. Brian Kennedy has conceded.

Update (7:01 PM): Here are the first preliminary results coming in right now:

In the race for El Paso Mayor, Renard Johnson currently has 57% of the vote, while Brian Kennedy has 42%.

El Paso City Council District 1: Alejandra Chavez has 63%, Monica Reyes has 36%.

El Paso City Council District 3: Deanna Maldonado-Rocha currently has 62% of the preliminary results, Jose Rodriguez has 37%.

El Paso City Council District 4: Cynthia Boyar Trejo: 52%, Joe Molinar: 47%.

El Paso City Council District 5: Ivan Nino: 62%, Amanda Cunningham: 37%.

El Paso City Council District 7: Former Rep. Lily Limon is currently leading with 58% of the vote, while Chris Hernandez has 41% of the vote right now.

Judge, City of El Paso Municipal Court 4: Samuel Flores: 51%, Lauren Ferris: 48%.

City of Socorro Alderman District 4: Irene Rojas: 61%, Enrique Cisneros: 38%.

Look for complete team coverage of the runoff election here. We will provide updates on the results throughout the night in this web story. Also, look for full results here.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thousands were expected to head to the polls Saturday to cast their ballots for 7 city races, including Mayor and 5 city council representatives.

The mayoral race has raised the most attention and donors in this election cycle.

There are two city council seats that are for unexpired terms, District 5 formerly held by Isabel Salcido who vacated the seat to run for mayor.

District 3 is also an unexpired term race, Cassandra Hernandez left the seat open when she also decided to make a bid for mayor. Her term was coming to an end.

The polls are open until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Stay with ABC-7 on-air and online for the elections results and team coverage of the highly contested races.