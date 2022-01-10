Browns falter, fall way short of huge expectations, playoffs

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns didn’t match their hype during the 2021 season. After making the playoffs last season, Cleveland staggered to an 8-9 finish amid injuries and inconsistent quarterback play. Baker Mayfield’s shoulder injury led to an uneven season for the starting quarterback and raised questions about whether the team will go forward with him. Mayfield is set to undergo surgery on Jan. 19. Coach Kevin Stefanski believes a healthy Mayfield can “bounce back” next season. The Browns have other decisions to make in the offseason, including whether to re-sign defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and tight end David Njoku.