Torino beats Fiorentina 4-0 in postponed Serie A game

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Josip Brekalo scored twice and Torino beat Fiorentina 4-0 in Serie A to end the Viola’s five-match unbeaten run. Wilfried Singo and Antonio Sanabria also scored. Torino is unbeaten at home in seven straight matches for the first time since 2016-17. Torino moved up to ninth place while Fiorentina remained sixth. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday but then postponed by a day to allow Torino’s players more time to recover from an outbreak of the coronavirus.