Djokovic’s father stays on offensive, says case ‘is closed’

DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Though Novak Djokovic still faces the prospect of deportation from Australia, his father is bolstering public opinion at home in Serbia that the case “is closed.” Srdjan Djokovic tells Bosnian Serb TV station RTRS: “The whole situation regarding Novak Djokovic is closed by the verdict of the Australian court.” Serbs have rallied around their sports idol, who hopes to defend his title at the Australian Open this month — if he can manage to stay in the country. He faces the possibility of deportation because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19. That hasn’t stopped Srdjan Djokovic from making his case, saying the judge that overturned the visa cancellation “determined that there are no ambiguities and that Novak is free to enter Australia and do his job.”