Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon focused on Bucs

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is more focused on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers than interviewing for head coaching openings. Gannon would only confirm the Denver Broncos requested an interview with him. The first-year coordinator said he’ll discuss the opportunity with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni. For now, all of Gannon’s attention is on stopping Brady and Tampa’s high-powered offense when the Eagles visit the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card game on Sunday. The Eagles lost a Thursday night game at home to the Buccaneers, 28-22, in Week 6.