Germany to drop investigation into Olympic horse cruelty

POTSDAM, Germany (AP) — German prosecutors have said they will drop an animal cruelty investigation into an athlete and a coach who were shown striking a horse during the Olympic modern pentathlon last year. Prosecutors in the eastern city of Potsdam say the investigation will be dropped once athlete Annika Schleu and coach Kim Raisner have paid an agreed sum to a charitable organization. Schleu was shown using the whip on the uncooperative horse Saint Boy. TV footage showed her coach Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse.