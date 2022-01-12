Djokovic in Australian Open draw despite visa uncertainty

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — At least Novak Djokovic knows who he’ll face in the first-round of his Australian Open title defense — if he’s allowed to play. Djokovic’s visa status dominated attention until the moment the draw was conducted to determine the brackets for the men’s and women’s singles draws at the first major tennis tournament of 2022. Djokovic remained in limbo after it. The Australian immigration minister is still considering whether to deport the nine-time and defending Australian Open champion, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19. In the meantime the nine-time Australian Open winner is preparing for a first-round match against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic next week.