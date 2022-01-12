No. 14 Villanova holds off No. 17 Xavier, 64-60

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 21 points, Justin Moore had 16 and No. 14 Villanova held off No. 17 Xavier 64-60. Moore, the reigning Big East player of the week, scored 10 points in the second half and finished with nine rebounds to help the Wildcats win their fifth straight. Eric Dixon added 15 points and 10 boards. It was the second consecutive big game for Gillespie, who had a season-high 28 points Saturday in a victory over DePaul. Paul Scruggs and Nate Johnson each scored 15 for Xavier, which trailed by 12 with 10 minutes left before rallying.