Bills no longer Pats patsy after wins in 3 of past 4 games

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are no longer the Patriots patsy in preparing to host New England in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night. Buffalo has turned the tables on its division rival by winning three of the past four meetings to earn consecutive AFC East titles over the past two years. That’s encouraging to see for former Bills players who endured mostly heartache and frustration over a stretch in which the Patriots won 35 of 40 meetings from 2000 to 2019. New England’s dominance coincided with the hiring of coach Bill Belichick and ended with the departure of Tom Brady. The teams split their two-game series this season.