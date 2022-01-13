Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 65-45 win over Aggies

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 19 points and 15 rebounds for her 10th consecutive double-double and No. 1 South Carolina used a third-quarter surge to put away Texas A&M 65-45. Boston had tied the program best for double-doubles her last time out and moved on top less than 17 minutes into this one as she grabbed her 10th board. She already had 15 points. Still, Texas A&M had tied things early in the third quarter before the Gamecocks put together a 15-2 run to take control. It was South Carolina’s fourth straight win since losing at Missouri last month.