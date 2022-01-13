No. 6 Indiana tops Nebraska 72-66 without Holmes

By EVAN GERIKE

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — No. 6 Indiana survived a late push from Nebraska to stay undefeated in conference play, winning 72-65 Thursday. Grace Berger led Indiana (13-2) in scoring with 22 points, Aleksa Gulbe added 17 points and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary scored 13. Alexis Markowski led Nebraska (13-3) in scoring with 17 points and Jaz Shelley added 15. Forward Kiandra Browne had her first career start in Mackenzie Holmes’ place, scoring 2 points and secured five rebounds in 25 minutes.