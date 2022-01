SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Aaron Wheeler tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds and St. John’s spoiled Seton Hall’s return to historic Walsh Gymnasium, defeating the Pirates 84-63. Seton Hall made it a students-only event, as Walsh Gym holds only 1,360 fans. Posh Alexander had 19 points and seven rebounds for St. John’s. Myles Cale had 16 points for Seton Hall.