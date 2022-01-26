Beltrán brings his own baggage to next year’s Hall ballot
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer
With Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling off the ballot, next year’s Hall of Fame vote figures to be a bit less contentious. Then again, the top newcomer arrives with his own recent baggage. Carlos Beltrán is eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2023, and although the sweet-swinging outfielder had a distinguished career at the plate and in the field, he was also implicated in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Scott Rolen is the top returning player on next year’s ballot after receiving 63.2% of the vote this time around.