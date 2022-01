Love scores 25, Cavs make 19 3s and stun champion Bucks

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers made 19 3-pointers in a 115-99 win over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavs won for the eighth time in nine games and with their 30th win leap-frogged Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference standings. Darius Garland scored 19 and rookie Evan Mobley had 16 for the Cavs, who won just 22 last season. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points after missing a game with knee soreness, but had seven of Milwaukee’s 19 turnovers that led to 31 points for Cleveland. Bobby Portis added 22 points and Khris Middleton 21 for the Bucks.