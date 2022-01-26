Groves brothers lead Oklahoma past West Virginia 72-62

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tanner Groves scored 21 points, brother Jacob Groves added 12 and Oklahoma rolled to a 72-62 victory over West Virginia. Oklahoma (13-7, 3-5 Big 12) ended a four-game skid while West Virginia (13-6, 2-5) stretched its losing streak to four. It was Jacob Groves’ first start and highest scoring game with Oklahoma, which started a pair of brothers for the first time since Blake and Taylor Griffin’s March 2009 start in the Elite Eight. Gabe Osabuohien played just 19 minutes but led West Virginia with 17 points. Oklahoma took the lead for good with 12:10 remaining in the first half.