15-year-old Endrick becomes Brazil’s latest soccer sensation

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa has become the latest Brazilian teen sensation. The 15-year-old Endrick has attracted attention from European clubs after thriving in one of Brazil’s most traditional youth tournaments. The Palmeiras player scored in the final and won MVP and best goal at the under-21 competition. Spanish sports daily Marca put Endrick on its front page and said Real Madrid was the front-runner to try to sign the promising teen. But he’ll only be able to sign a contract in Brazil when he turns 16 in July. A move to Europe will only be allowed by FIFA when he turns 18.