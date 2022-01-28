Star-studded LA Rams host surging 49ers in NFC title game

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. The matchup is the resumption of an NFC West rivalry that has been tilted heavily in the 49ers’ favor for the past six meetings, all won by San Francisco. The Rams made several bold moves this season to build a team capable of winning it all, and now they’re one step away from playing in a Super Bowl in their home stadium. The 49ers feel a related urgency heading back to SoFi Stadium, where they rallied from an early 17-point deficit and surged to yet another impressive victory over their California archrivals just three weeks ago.