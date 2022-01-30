Bengals rookie kicker McPherson comes up big in clutch again

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan McPherson kept to himself as he jogged onto the field in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium and said nothing to his Cincinnati Bengals teammates. The 22-year-old rookie kicker didn’t need to. They all knew what he was thinking with the season on the line. McPherson thought there was a good chance the Bengals were going to the Super Bowl. And that’s where they’re heading after his 31-yard field goal in overtime gave Cincinnati a 27-24 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. McPherson is a major reason the Bengals are here. He’s 12 for 12 on his postseason field goal tries, three makes from breaking Adam Vinatieri’s NFL record for one postseason.