Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit to take a late 24-21 lead but Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired in regulation sent it to overtime a week after his 49-yarder on the final play of regulation did the same against Buffalo. Vonn Bell intercepted Mahomes on the third play of overtime and Burrow and the Bengals took over.