Fairleigh Dickinson cruises past Central Connecticut 75-55

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Rush and John Square Jr. scored 16 points apiece and Fairleigh Dickinson breezed to a 75-55 victory over Central Connecticut. Square added seven rebounds and blocked three shots for the Knights (2-15, 3-7 Northeast Conference). One of their victories was by forfeit to Merrimack and counts in the conference standings but not the overall record. Rush had six rebounds and five assists. Freshman Andre Snoddy had 14 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Blue Devils (5-17, 3-7).