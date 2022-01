SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss poured in 30 points to propel Bryant to an 88-81 victory over Long Island University. Kiss sank 9 of 18 shots from the floor and made 11 of 14 foul shots for the Bulldogs (12-8, 9-1 Northeast Conference), who have won seven straight games. Ty Flowers scored 23 and blocked five shots for the Sharks (8-12, 5-5).