Kruse stuns Union Berlin with imminent return to Wolfsburg

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin’s star player Max Kruse has stunned the Bundesliga club by asking for a transfer to his former team Wolfsburg. Kruse is set to rejoin the relegation-threatened club on the last day of the winter transfer window with the two clubs having reached an agreement. Kruse asked Union fans for their “understanding for my decision to accept an offer that is long-term and highly paid.” The former Germany striker is joining a team that is just two points above the relegation zone after failing to win any of its last 11 games across all competitions. Kruse scored five goals in 16 Bundesliga appearances this season. Kicker magazine reported a fee of 5 million euros ($5.6 million) was agreed.