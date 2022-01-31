Hoosiers longtime PA announcer Chuck Crabb retires at 71

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Chuck Crabb, the public address announcer for Indiana men’s basketball games and many other Hoosiers sports for over four decades, is calling it a career. The 71-year-old Crabb announced his retirement on Monday. The decision takes effect immediately. Crabb’s booming, baritone voice has been a trademark for Hoosiers sports for nearly five decades. He took over at football and men’s basketball games in 1977, and his gameday warnings about misbehaving fans possibly drawing technical became almost a regular part of his routine. He also announced women’s basketball and men’s soccer games as well as men’s and women’s track and field competition. He also worked at the Los Angeles and Atlanta Olympics in 1984 and 1996 and called World Cup games in 1994 and 1999.