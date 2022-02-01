No. 14 Texas Tech wins 77-64 over Beard and No. 23 Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 17 points with five 3-pointers and 14th-ranked Texas Tech beat No. 23 Texas 77-64 in Chris Beard’s return. It was emotionally charged arena packed with fans who used to love the coach who took the Red Raiders to the national championship game only three years ago. But when Beard left 10 months ago to become coach at his alma mater, and their most-hated rival, those fans immediately started pointing to this chance to let him hear how they felt. It was raucous throughout the victory that kept Tech undefeated at home.