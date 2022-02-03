England coach Silverwood leaves after Ashes humiliation

LONDON (AP) — Chris Silverwood stepped down as England cricket coach on Thursday, becoming the second significant departure amid the fallout from England’s humiliating Ashes series loss in Australia. Ashley Giles, England’s director of cricket, left his role on Wednesday in the wake of the men’s team losing 4-0 to Australia. An interim coach will be appointed ahead of next month’s three tests in the West Indies. Silverwood says “the last two years have been very demanding but I have really enjoyed my time with the team.”