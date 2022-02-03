No. 3 NC State bounces back to top Florida State, 68-48

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 13 points and No. 3 North Carolina State bounced back from a loss this week to beat Florida State 68-48 on Thursday night. Raina Perez added 11 points and eight assists to help N.C. State (20-3, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebound from a loss at No. 20 Notre Dame on Tuesday night. Elissa Cunane had 11 points and six rebounds, and Kai Crutchfield added 10 points. The Wolfpack haven’t lost an ACC home in nearly two years. O’Mariah Gordon led Florida State (10-10, 4-6) with 12 points. Morgan Jones had nine points, three rebounds and three blocks.