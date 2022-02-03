Teppers donate $10M to help build new Charlotte library

By The Associated Press

Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper and his wife, Nicole, made a $10 million investment in The CommonSpark campaign through their foundations, money that will be used to help fund the construction of a new public library in Charlotte. The new main library building is expected to become a marquee destination that is constantly evolving and technology-infused and welcomes residents and visitors alike. The new library will prioritize strengthening public engagement, supporting inclusive economic opportunity, and connecting community resources as well as creating equitable spaces that encourage collaboration and innovation.