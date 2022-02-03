Thiem delays injury comeback until Indian Wells in March

VIENNA (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has delayed his injury comeback after a “minor” setback and now plans to make his return at Indian Wells in March. Thiem hasn’t played since June because of a wrist injury and was unable to defend his title at Flushing Meadows last year. He had been planning to play at the Cordoba Open this week but was forced to pull out after feeling pain in his knuckles on his right hand. And Thiem announced Thursday that he has also withdrawn from three additional upcoming South American tournaments — in Argentina, Brazil and Chile.