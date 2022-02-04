Bears hire Rowe to coach DBs under new coach Eberflus

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired James Rowe as defensive backs coach. Rowe is the latest assistant to follow new coach Matt Eberflus from Indianapolis to Chicago after coaching the Colts’ cornerbacks this past season. The list includes defensive coordinator Alan Williams, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II. Rowe has coached for 15 years — four in the NFL. The Colts ranked second in the league with 33 takeaways and tied for third in interceptions with 19 in his lone season with them.