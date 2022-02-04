SoFi Stadium ready to bring Hollywood opulence to Super Bowl

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Super Bowl will be a triumphant victory lap of sorts for the NFL’s return to the Los Angeles area. The game that will feature the hometown Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals will be a global showcase for the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a city that was once home to the NBA’s Lakers and NHL’s Kings and has now seen a major sporting revival. The stadium that resembles an ocean wave features a translucent canopy to keep the sun off the field and the more than 70,000 fans who will take in the big game on Feb. 13.