US starts Olympic preparation in Beijing without 3 players

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. men’s hockey team is trying to get up to speed quickly at the Olympics despite missing three important players. Star college defenseman Jake Sanderson remains in Los Angeles in coronavirus protocol. Veteran forward Andy Miele and defenseman Steven Kampfer are in isolation in the athletes village after testing positive upon arrival in Beijing. Coach David Quinn says USA Hockey is optimistic about all three players being available for the tournament. The U.S. opens Thursday against host China.