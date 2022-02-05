Massalski lifts San Francisco past Portland 74-71

PORTLAND, Ore. — Yauhen Massalski had 22 points and 12 rebounds as San Francisco narrowly beat Portland 74-71. Chris Austin’s layup for Portland tied the game at 70 with 1:02 remaining. Josh Kunen answered with a layup and then Gabe Stefanini made a pair of free throws with three seconds left to seal it for San Francisco (19-5, 6-3 West Coast Conference). Massalski shot 10 for 12 from the field. Jamaree Bouyea added 21 points and seven assists for the Dons. Austin had 25 points for the Pilots (11-12, 2-6). Tyler Robertson added 19 points. Moses Wood had 13 points and eight rebounds.