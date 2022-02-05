Spieth goes from cliff’s edge to contention at Pebble Beach

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Spieth really was living on the edge at Pebble Beach. He hit an approach near the edge of a 60-foot cliff onto the ocean rocks below on the eighth hole and somehow managed a par. It was the memorable shot Saturday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. And it gave him a chance to win. Beau Hossler, Andrew Putnam and Tom Hoge were tied for the lead. Spieth and Patrick Cantlay, the two marquee players in the field, were among those one behind. Seamus Power went from a five-shot lead to par to a 74 and fell two back.