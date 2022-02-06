AP source: Miami hiring Michigan’s Gattis as o-coordinator

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Miami is hiring Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to run new coach Mario Cristobal’s offense with the Hurricanes. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Gattis was leaving Michigan after three seasons to join Cristobal’s staff. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of an agreement were still being finalized, and there was no announcement imminent from either school. Gattis won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach this past season. He helped Michigan to a Big Ten championship and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.