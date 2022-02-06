Liddell shines as No. 16 Ohio State beats Maryland 82-67

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 Ohio State beat Maryland 82-67. Ohio State led by as much as 22 points in the second half of its fourth victory in five games. It shot 51% from the field, including an 11-for-26 performance from 3-point range. Justin Ahrens and Zed Key scored 14 points apiece for the Buckeyes. Donta Scott scored 25 points for Maryland, which dropped its third straight game. Fatts Russell had 12 points, and Qudus Wahab finished with 10.