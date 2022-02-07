Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores’ suit

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants say Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. Brown interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings’ general manager position, which went to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.