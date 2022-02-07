Goodell, civil rights leaders meet over Rooney Rule

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A group of civil rights leaders called for replacing the Rooney Rule in a meeting Monday with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial, National Action Network Founder and President Rev. Al Sharpton, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation President and CEO Melanie Campbell, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, and National African American Clergy Network co-convener Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner requested the meeting after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores accused the NFL and three teams — the Giants, Broncos and Dolphins — of racial discrimination in a proposed class-action lawsuit last week.