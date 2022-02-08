EXPLAINER: What in the world is the Olympic Truce?

By MALLIKA SEN

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — A U.N. resolution upholding the Olympic Truce has been passed 15 times. The pact has its roots in ancient Greece, when it was intended to grant athletes from constantly warring city-states safe passage to the Olympic Games. The modern Games brought back the Truce in 1993. But there’s been some sort of ongoing conflict during every Olympics since. So what is the point of the Olympic Truce? Two experts say it creates a space for possible pursuit of peace.