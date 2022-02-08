Lakers, Nets find riding Big 3 to championship not so easy

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

Bringing together star trios has been a well-worn formula for championship teams for decades in the NBA. It dates back to the Celtics in the 1960s, to the Showtime Lakers of the 80s, to the Bulls’ run in the 90s, to the modern revival by the Celtics in 2007 with Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce. But the blueprint doesn’t guarantee success. The Lakers have struggled since adding Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. And in Year 2 with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, Brooklyn doesn’t quite look ready to make a championship run.