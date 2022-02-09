Top-tier Nice and 4th-tier Versailles reach French Cup semis

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Justin Kluivert scored a pair of goals his prolific father would have been proud off as Nice beat Marseille 4-1 to reach the semifinals of the French Cup. Kluivert netted with a firm downward header for the first, then a powerful looping shot over the goalkeeper from just outside the penalty area for the second. For good measure he set up striker Andy Delort for the fourth goal with a curling pass from the right flank. Versailles knocked out fellow fourth-tier side Bergerac 5-4 on penalty kicks to reach the semifinals of the French Cup after a 1-1 draw.