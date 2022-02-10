Capitals beat Canadiens 5-2, spoil debut of Martin St. Louis

MONTREAL (AP) — Joe Snively had his first two-goal game in the NHL and the Washington Capitals defeated Montreal 5-2, spoiling the debut of Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis. Connor McMicheal and Carl Hagelin added goals for Washington and Tom Wilson added an empty-netter to help the Caps snap a two-game losing streak. Ilya Samsonov made 42 saves. Cole Caufield broke a 17-game goalless drought and Rem Pitlick added his ninth goal of the season for Montreal, which is winless in eight games. The Canadiens have lost six in a row in regulation (0-6-2) and have the NHL’s worst record 8-31-7. St. Louis replaced Dominique Ducharme, who was fired on Wednesday.