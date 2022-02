ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria held off Eliot Grondin of Canada in a photo finish to win the Olympic men’s snowboardcross. The 20-year-old Grondin made it close by almost diving toward the finish line with his board. It wasn’t enough to overtake Haemmerle, who took home a medal in his third Olympics. Omar Visintin of Italy took home the bronze.