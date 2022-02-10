McDaniel saw ‘no red flags’ before accepting Dolphins job

By ALAIN POUPART

Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins introduced Mike McDaniel as their new head coach Thursday at a news conference during which the franchise owner and general manager only talked about the new hire. McDaniel was hired Sunday, 27 days after Brian Flores was fired and five days after Flores filed a lawsuit accusing the NFL of systemic racism in its hiring practices and alleging that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season.Ross and general manager Chris Grier did not field questions after making remarks about McDaniel, though the new coach says he saw no red flags before accepting the job.