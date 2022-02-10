No. 14 LSU women hold off No. 17 Georgia 73-67

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 26 points, Khayla Pointer added 21 and No. 14 LSU beat No. 17 Georgia 73-67. LSU never trailed and built a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter. Georgia cut the deficit to 10 early in the fourth before Que Morrison and Reigan Richardson each made a 3-pointer, sparking a 12-2 Bulldog surge that tied it at 62 with 2:25 remaining. LSU (20-4, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) made 9 of 10 from the line to pull it out after a miss put Georgia in a hole. Richardson scored a career-high 17 points for Georgia (17-6, 6-5).