Williams scores 39 points, No. 23 Murray State beats Tenn St

By CHIP CIRILLO

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Williams led No. 23 Murray State with a career-high 39 points and the Racers extended their winning streak to 13 by rallying for a 73-62 win over Tennessee State. The Racers trailed for most of the first 30 minutes before mounting a comeback. Murray State’s Tevon Brown had an off night with seven points on 2 of 10 shooting, and Racers guard Justice Hill was held nearly five points below his scoring average with nine points. Guard Carlos Marshall led four Tigers in double figures with 13 points, and Kenny Cooper and Marcus Fitzgerald added 12 each.