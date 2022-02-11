LeVert’s strong finish helps Cavs rally past Pacers 120-113

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points in his return to Indiana, and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense strung together a strong fourth quarter to rally for a 120-113 victory over the Pacers. The Cavs have won five straight overall and snapped a three-game losing streak that dated to December 2018 at Indianapolis. Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavs, while Kevin Love scored his 7,000th career point since joining Cleveland and finished with 14. Cleveland All-Star guard Darius Garland didnt play because of a sore back. Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and six assists in his Pacers debut.