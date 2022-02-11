Stamkos scores 2 in 3rd period, Lightning beat Coyotes 4-3

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Steve Stamkos scored twice in the third period, and Brayden Point and Corey Perry added goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3. Point and Perry scored in the first period, and Brian Elliott made 15 saves in his second start since Dec. 31 for the Lightning. Tampa Bay rebounded from a 3-2 loss at Colorado on Thursday and remained unbeaten in the second game of back-to-backs this season. Clayton Keller, Alex Galchenyuk and Nick Schmaltz scored for the Coyotes. Galchenyuk has four goals in the last five games. Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves.