Embiid’s dunk, triple-double highlight 76ers’ win over Cavs

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had a triple-double of 40 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists along with a highlight-reel jam as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-93. The Sixers are awaiting the debut of James Harden, who was acquired before the trade deadline. Tyrese Maxey added 16 points for Philadelphia, which has won both games since Thursday’s blockbuster trade that sent disgruntled Ben Simmons to Brooklyn for Harden. Harden arrived in Philadelphia on Saturday, and 76ers general manager Daryl Morey posted a video on social media of his airport embrace with the three-time NBA scoring champion. Harden was evaluated by the team’s medical staff on Saturday, but not present at the arena for the game. Darius Garland scored 27 points to lead Cleveland.