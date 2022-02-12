Looking forward, Germany’s Friedrich seeks more Olympic gold

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — There are no rear-view mirrors on a bobsled. That is fitting when considering Francesco Friedrich’s approach to the sport. He doesn’t look back. Only forward. That’s why the greatest men’s bobsledder in the world right now has no desire to talk about his legacy or what he’s already accomplished to this point. His mind is always on the next thing, the next race, the next challenge. And right now that means the Beijing Olympics. The start of the men’s bobsled competition comes Monday with the first two runs of the two-man event.